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Date: May 14, 2026. Lesson 94-2026. Title: The House That Wisdom Builds
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Proverbs 24:3–4 reveals the true foundation of a strong and flourishing house. Wisdom builds, understanding establishes, and knowledge fills the rooms with precious and pleasant riches. The passage reaches beyond physical construction to the formation of families, lives, and spiritual stability. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how godly wisdom creates lasting structure, why understanding strengthens what wisdom begins, and how a life grounded in truth becomes filled with treasures that cannot be measured merely in material terms.

Lesson 94-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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