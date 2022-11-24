Create New Account
History Of The Original Black Panther Party - How The Intel Agencies Worked To Destroy
This video covers how the system works against people and sets up movements to cause division and chaos like BLM, Antifa, thus, allowing the break down of society in general. The Original Black Panther Party was against the system and promoted all lives matter. The system can not have people coming together, that is a no no to them. The real brainwashing started with the television --- tel a lie vision -- the vision they wanted you to believe.

healthpoliticsscience

