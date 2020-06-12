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Dr. Jordan Peterson - What to do about Privilege And Oppression
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14 views • June 12, 2020
Dr. Jordan B Peterson gives a dynamic speech that will not be soon forgotten on post-modernists and marxists, and their theories on oppression and privilege that have proven to be regressive and counterproductive to a healthy and free society.
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