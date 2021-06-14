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Corstet 5 Minute Overview: G7 Summit Agreements Reached On Climate Change, Global Corp Tax, COVID
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50 views • June 14, 2021
In today's 5 minute overview of the 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi begins a new series on the events of and agreements made during the G7 Summit in the United Kingdom.
INITIATIVES:
1. VACCINE SHARING - Commitment to share at least 1 billion vaccine units over the next year with countries that are struggling, deliveries to start this August.
2. ENVIRONMENT - Commitment to ending new direct government support for “unabated international thermal coal power generation” (the use of coal without technology to reduce carbon emissions) by the end of the year through a $2-billion "coal transition fund."
3. CHINA - Commitment to work together against China’s “non-market policies." Also, a plea for the communist government to respect human rights in Xinjiang (western region in which serious abuses are taking place against the Uyghur minority) and Hong Kong.
4. CORPORATE TAXES - Endorsement of a global minimum tax of at least 15% on multinational corporations in order to prevent businesses from using methods to shift profits and avoid taxes.
5. GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Agreement to “Build Back Better for the World" by spending hundreds of billions of tax dollars in collaboration with private sector entities to finance greener infrastructure projects in poorer countries.
6. PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS - When the next pandemic is launched, "safe and effective" vaccines are to be developed within the first 100 days, along with treatment and diagnostic tests.
7. EDUCATION - Somehow COVID-19 has increased inequality in education, especially for girls. Therefore, the "Global Partnership for Education," funded by $2.75 billion over the next five years, is to increase the number of girls in schools in poorer countries by 40 million by 2026.
Heads of state may agree upon goals, but it is up to the legislatures of the G7 nations to fund the programs.
What are the chances these dreams and schemes will come true?
This deep dive into the shot and long term effects of the G7 Summit gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
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INITIATIVES:
1. VACCINE SHARING - Commitment to share at least 1 billion vaccine units over the next year with countries that are struggling, deliveries to start this August.
2. ENVIRONMENT - Commitment to ending new direct government support for “unabated international thermal coal power generation” (the use of coal without technology to reduce carbon emissions) by the end of the year through a $2-billion "coal transition fund."
3. CHINA - Commitment to work together against China’s “non-market policies." Also, a plea for the communist government to respect human rights in Xinjiang (western region in which serious abuses are taking place against the Uyghur minority) and Hong Kong.
4. CORPORATE TAXES - Endorsement of a global minimum tax of at least 15% on multinational corporations in order to prevent businesses from using methods to shift profits and avoid taxes.
5. GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE - Agreement to “Build Back Better for the World" by spending hundreds of billions of tax dollars in collaboration with private sector entities to finance greener infrastructure projects in poorer countries.
6. PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS - When the next pandemic is launched, "safe and effective" vaccines are to be developed within the first 100 days, along with treatment and diagnostic tests.
7. EDUCATION - Somehow COVID-19 has increased inequality in education, especially for girls. Therefore, the "Global Partnership for Education," funded by $2.75 billion over the next five years, is to increase the number of girls in schools in poorer countries by 40 million by 2026.
Heads of state may agree upon goals, but it is up to the legislatures of the G7 nations to fund the programs.
What are the chances these dreams and schemes will come true?
This deep dive into the shot and long term effects of the G7 Summit gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&;kind=video
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/corstet
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/channels Channel 119
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_f6dc06733e008b6cacff9199f8b53c0b
iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-corstet-llc-81319059/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/corstetllc/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/corstet
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-926169183
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi
TuneIn: http://tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/corstet
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