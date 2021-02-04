© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oxygen Advantage – people breathing for the first time
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
116 views • February 04, 2021
Patrick McKeown (a Buteyko breathing instructor) came in and taught them how to breathe (properly). Check this one out for a laugh!
Buteyko breathing was originally used to help asthma patients – it is a way of controlled breathing that has many health benefits.
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
Buteyko breathing was originally used to help asthma patients – it is a way of controlled breathing that has many health benefits.
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.