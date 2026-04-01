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“Much inferior to it” - That’s how Alexander Hamilton described the commander in chief power in comparison to the crown. Yet today - most people who just yell ARTICLE II to support all kinds of unconstitutional acts don’t have a clue what the Founders set up under the constitution. On this episode, we’re setting the record straight. It’s commander. Not king.
Path to Liberty: April 1, 2026