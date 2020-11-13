Go Time Gear: Every Girl Crazy For A Sharp Dressed Man

Thank you ZZ Top for today's title.I want to give my 2 cents worth about sometimes an underrated or overlooked subject (I know I did it), and that is the right clothing for when it's time to do the things. I know a good number of fellas would be fine and dandy to roll out in their work jeans and flannel shirts but if you are going to be serious about it, having clothing to help you blend in to your environment could mean the difference between life/success or death/failure.The link to the document can be found here:Check out my other channels on:PatreonBitchuteSay hello to John at the PreparedMind, Caz at the 4thdimention, Von at Back County Preps, OOMAN, Detroit Preppin, and many others at...The R Syndicate