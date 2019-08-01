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Huckabee on Democratic debate: John Delaney had a good night
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3 views • August 01, 2019
Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee reacts to the first Democratic debate in Detroit.
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newsdemocratspoliticsbusinessbernie sandersfox businessfox business networkpersonalityelizabeth warrendems2020 election2020 elections2020 presidential electionafter the belldemocratic debateshealth caremike huckabeehuckabeemedicare for alltim ryandemocratic party2020 candidatesjohn delaneydemocratic debateprimary debates
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