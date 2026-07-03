BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Retail Has Vanished ⚡ The Final Bull Trap Before Capitulation!
MetaShackle
MetaShackle
17 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
191 views • Yesterday

With retail crypto investors and social media influencers alike now becoming extremely bullish on Bitcoin and the broader crypto market, market makers may have been handed the perfect opportunity to take advantage of retail once again — by creating the ultimate bull trap, liquidating overleveraged traders, and pushing crypto prices down into the true market bottom during the final capitulation.


🔒 JOIN MY PRIVATE COMMUNITY ON PATREON. Use code ➒ ➒ ➒.

• Gain Access to Exclusive Charts, Daily Updates & Community.

• Exclusive videos uploaded every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle


❇ MetaShackle provides serious technical market analysis focused on XRP, Bitcoin, utility-driven crypto assets, and commodities, using Elliott Wave Theory, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and market structure to map potential future price movements with strategies built around capital preservation and risk management.


❇ This channel is designed for serious traders, long-term investors, and anyone who wants realistic market analysis without the hype. I regularly cover BTC, ETH, XRP, XLM, ALGO, HBAR, XDC, ADA, IOTA, SOL, QNT, ZBCN, TEL, and other utility-driven assets, along with Silver, Gold, Oil, BTC.D, USDT.D, and the total crypto market cap.


❇ My goal is to help viewers identify high-probability setups, understand market cycles, manage risk, and think more like SMART MONEY instead of exit liquidity. Content includes Elliott Wave counts, Smart Money Concepts, Fibonacci analysis, liquidity mapping, institutional flow, momentum, divergences, trends, realistic price targets, and disciplined trading/investing strategy.


❇ No hype. No spam. No endless product pitches. Just straightforward analysis from a real person focused on structure, probability, and long-term market opportunity, with a bit of comedy mixed in and regular interaction with viewers in the comment section.


📅 YOUTUBE UPLOAD SCHEDULE:

• New videos on Youtube every Monday and Friday.


🔗 OFFICIAL LINKS:

• Linktree: https://linktree.com/MetaShackle

• Shortcut: MetaShackle.com


© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

• The logo, trade name, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ and may not be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2024, 2025, 2026.



⚠️ DISCLAIMER – NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE:

• This video is for educational and entertainment purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency, commodities, and trading involve substantial risk of loss. Always do your own research (DYOR), use discretion, and consult a licensed financial professional. Past performance is not indicative of future results.


#btc #bitcoin #crypto #metashackle

Keywords
bitcoinmoneybtccryptofinanceinvestingbull trapcrypto bull trapbitcoin bull trap
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Nothing Illegal&#8221;: Trump Denies Wrongdoing Over $500M Crypto Profits

“Nothing Illegal”: Trump Denies Wrongdoing Over $500M Crypto Profits

Douglas Harrington
Expert Warns: Copper Demand Surges, With Supply Deficit Expected

Expert Warns: Copper Demand Surges, With Supply Deficit Expected

Chase Codewell
Renewable Energy Policies Linked to Rising Energy Costs, Economic Strain, Report Says

Renewable Energy Policies Linked to Rising Energy Costs, Economic Strain, Report Says

Edison Reed
OpenAI in Talks to Offer U.S. Government 5% Stake as Part of Public Wealth Fund Proposal

OpenAI in Talks to Offer U.S. Government 5% Stake as Part of Public Wealth Fund Proposal

Chase Codewell
The Invisible Bottleneck: Why Your Food Supply Depends on Fertilizers That Can&#8217;t Be Made Without Sulfur

The Invisible Bottleneck: Why Your Food Supply Depends on Fertilizers That Can’t Be Made Without Sulfur

Mike Adams
The System Is Drying Up: Exposing the rigged game that is central bank policy

The System Is Drying Up: Exposing the rigged game that is central bank policy

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy