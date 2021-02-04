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Alex Jones Tours My Patriot Supply Factory Headquarters
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101 views • February 04, 2021
Alex Jones gives an exclusive tour of the My Patriot Supply / Ready Hour storable food factory and headquarters to explain why their product is the industry leader worldwide.
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6019d1ce481ac71e097e6427
https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=6019d1ce481ac71e097e6427
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