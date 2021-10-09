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New Age Soul Trap
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62 views • October 09, 2021
We cover the new age satanic background and different soul traps like Christ conciseness, age of Aquarius, Hegelian Dialectic, do as you wilt, mediation, projection, DMT, and the upcoming New State Sponsored Luciferian Religion that is coming (dream). We discuss solutions on how to meditate, how to pray and watch out for non Christian prayers. What are our roles as Christians in these end times and you better make your choice to save your soul. Thanks for supporting this ministry if a blessing to you https://sjwellfire.com/support/
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
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