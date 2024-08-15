HIMARS launcher in Sumy bit the dust

The American-made M142 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system bit the dust in the process of being destroyed by Russian Army ballistic missile, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on August 15, 2024. High-quality footage by a Russian reconnaissance drone from the opening of the launcher position area in the Sumy region, shows a HIMARS operating on the edge of a forest belt, only 8 km from the front line supporting Ukraine offensive into the Kursk region, and a drone saw its rockets fire two bursts. The crew apparently had no idea that the hardware was being tracked along the street, stopping in one place for a while longer, and then returning to its parking spot to reloading for a while.

Then, the Russian reconnaissance called in a strike from an Iskander-M ballistic missile to destroy the valuable Ukrainian target. The Iskander effectively finished its job, burning up the Western-supplied equipment, but instead of strengthening Ukrainian capabilities, the secondary detonation of the equipment caused a pungent odor, and resulted in the death of the support crew. After the explosion, it appears that another vehicle drove past the still-exploding HIMARS for unknown reasons. However, an additional ammunition package consisting of six rockets for HIMARS, as well as two security vehicles also destroyed, as a result of the well-executed Russian attack and reconnaissance in Sumy.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/