BOGUS Science Leads to Pfizer's FDA Approval

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ARTICLES AND STUDIES REFERENCED IN VIDEO
OpenVAERS Red Box Report
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data
Lazarus Report
https://decodingthedeception.com/document-knowledge-base-2/the-lazarus-report/
ZeroHedge Article: Pfizer Just Got 'Full FDA Approval' For Its COVID Vaccine. There's Just One Thing…
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-just-got-full-fda-approval-its-covid-vaccine-theres-just-one-thing
NPR -
Long-Term Studies Of COVID-19 Vaccines Hurt By Placebo
Recipients Getting Immunized
https://decodingthedeception.com/document-knowledge-base-2/long-term-studies-of-covid-19-vaccines-hurt-by-placeborecipients-getting-immunized/
FDA Letter of Approval
https://decodingthedeception.com/document-knowledge-base-2/pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-eua-loa-reissed-augus-23-2021/
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