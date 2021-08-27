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BOGUS Science Leads to Pfizer's FDA Approval
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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21 views • August 27, 2021
Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine has received approval by the FDA and they tell us it was extensively and thoroughly tested. It wasn't? Then it must have been "somewhat" tested? No? Was it tested AT ALL? The answer to that will surprise you! In today's video you will find out how badly the FDA dropped the ball.

Our Website can be found at www.decodingthedeception.com

ARTICLES AND STUDIES REFERENCED IN VIDEO

OpenVAERS Red Box Report
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data

Lazarus Report
https://decodingthedeception.com/document-knowledge-base-2/the-lazarus-report/

ZeroHedge Article: Pfizer Just Got 'Full FDA Approval' For Its COVID Vaccine. There's Just One Thing…
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pfizer-just-got-full-fda-approval-its-covid-vaccine-theres-just-one-thing

NPR -
Long-Term Studies Of COVID-19 Vaccines Hurt By Placebo
Recipients Getting Immunized
https://decodingthedeception.com/document-knowledge-base-2/long-term-studies-of-covid-19-vaccines-hurt-by-placeborecipients-getting-immunized/

FDA Letter of Approval
https://decodingthedeception.com/document-knowledge-base-2/pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine-eua-loa-reissed-augus-23-2021/

We post videos on BitChute, GabTV, Odysee and YouTube.

You can find our channel with all our videos at

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4dtF271PU5qX/

GabTV https://tv.gab.com/channel/matthias76

Odysee (LBRY) https://odysee.com/@decodingthedeception.com:4

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBcxuESOA4cjmur1S3LIBxQ

Thanks for watching! We would love to hear from you so, please leave a comment. God bless and have a great day!

FAIR USE NOTICE This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.

This video is intended for EDUCATIONAL and ENTERTAINMENT purposes ONLY and is NOT to be construed as LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. Repeat: THIS IS NOT LEGAL, FINANCIAL or MEDICAL ADVICE. We are not legal, financial or medical experts. In case we lose our YouTube channel, be prepared to subscribe to us in other ways.
Keywords
control groupscientific methodpfizer biontech
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