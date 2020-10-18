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Israelights: Neta Revivo from "Ha Yeled she bi' (The child that I am)
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3 views • October 18, 2020
Neta is a Montessori kindegarten Teacher who runs a child centered kindergarten. We talk about kids, parents, teachers and their roles in education. We hit on the loss of humanity, individualism and morals. Neta is a very wise woman who has taken on the task of giving kids the freedom to learn about their world. Listen in..... For more interviews blogs, videos and more check out nettlesandpins.com
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