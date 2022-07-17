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Take Down of G3 Taurus and 1911 45 Acp, Guns and Over The Top Firearms
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
Ott Tv Scripture Reality
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79 views • July 17, 2022

Episode 1 and 2

 https://www.bitchute.com/video/M0e0c9JAHRGV/

This channel is dedicated to safe firearm cleaning and shooting. This channel is recorded on private properties within State and Federal Laws.


Our channel is not responsible for the safety of those using firearms, this channel is intended for educational and recreational purposes.
Donations are excepted and will be used to purchase Ammo and more Guns for the use of this show. We hope that people will, in order to keep the show continuing with new products and episodes. 10% of Donations go to the Daily Bread Basket Lima Ohio( an Christian Homeless Food Kitchen)
Guns & Over The Top Firearms Inc*
Created by Xavier Ott
Hosted by Xavier Ott
Gunsmithing by Xavier Ott
Edited and Produced by Russell Ott

under "Ott Tv Scripture Reality inc * License
https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=76952078
https://paypal.me/caitlinott90?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US

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gunstake downacptauruscoltgun showgunsmithingott tvott tv scripture realityrussell ottxavier ott
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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