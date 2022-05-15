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Nurse Walks Away After 18 Months of Insanity In the ICU & Tells All
Robyn Openshaw Truth Channel
Robyn Openshaw Truth Channel
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645 views • May 15, 2022

Kimberly Overton worked the ICU through covid and watched people get desperately ill due to early treatment being banned, and the kidney-killer remdesivir plus venting protocol being deadly. Now she's wondering if all the injections she's gotten are at the root of her own health issues at a young age. Either way, she discussed how her integrity would not allow her to continue with telemedicine, where she was required to tell absolutely everyone, on a monitored line, to get the injections. Even those who already had covid. Nurse Freedom Network https://nursefreedomnetwork.org/ Donation Link https://givebutter.com/nurse-freedom-network Subscribe to Nurse Freedom https://nursefreedomnetwork.substack.com/ Nurse Freedom Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/NurseFreedomNetwork/ Nurse Freedom Telegram https://t.me/Nurse_Freedom_Network Nurse Freedom Instagram https://www.instagram.com/Nurse_Freedom_Network/ Nurse Freedom Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1420382 Bio: Kimberly Overton is a Registered Nurse in Hendersonville, TN with a background in Critical Care and Telehealth nursing. She is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and has worked in the healthcare industry for over 25 years serving in both clinical and administrative roles. Kimberly has a true passion for providing patient-centered care that focuses on empowering individuals through information, education, and advocacy. She has been a strong advocate for autonomy and informed consent throughout her career. In July of 2021 she formed Nurse Freedom Network to stand against the medical tyranny we are now facing. **Get this episode’s resources: https://greensmoothiegirl.com/your-high-vibration-life/episodes/icu-nurse-walks-out-tells-all-interview/


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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