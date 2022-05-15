Nurse Walks Away After 18 Months of Insanity In the ICU & Tells All

Kimberly Overton worked the ICU through covid and watched people get desperately ill due to early treatment being banned, and the kidney-killer remdesivir plus venting protocol being deadly. Now she's wondering if all the injections she's gotten are at the root of her own health issues at a young age. Either way, she discussed how her integrity would not allow her to continue with telemedicine, where she was required to tell absolutely everyone, on a monitored line, to get the injections. Even those who already had covid. Nurse Freedom Network https://nursefreedomnetwork.org/ Donation Link https://givebutter.com/nurse-freedom-network Subscribe to Nurse Freedom https://nursefreedomnetwork.substack.com/ Nurse Freedom Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/NurseFreedomNetwork/ Nurse Freedom Telegram https://t.me/Nurse_Freedom_Network Nurse Freedom Instagram https://www.instagram.com/Nurse_Freedom_Network/ Nurse Freedom Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-1420382 Bio: Kimberly Overton is a Registered Nurse in Hendersonville, TN with a background in Critical Care and Telehealth nursing. She is a graduate of Western Kentucky University and has worked in the healthcare industry for over 25 years serving in both clinical and administrative roles. Kimberly has a true passion for providing patient-centered care that focuses on empowering individuals through information, education, and advocacy. She has been a strong advocate for autonomy and informed consent throughout her career. In July of 2021 she formed Nurse Freedom Network to stand against the medical tyranny we are now facing. **Get this episode’s resources: https://greensmoothiegirl.com/your-high-vibration-life/episodes/icu-nurse-walks-out-tells-all-interview/





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