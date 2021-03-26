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Insane Leftist Elites Accelerating Collapse of American Empire, says Robert Barnes
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120 views • March 26, 2021
Insane Leftist Elites Accelerating Collapse of American Empire, says Robert Barnes
Attorney Robert Barnes of https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the leftist led attack on America that will have dire consequences for the future of the country. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605d12ec0214bc6190ec7a70
Attorney Robert Barnes of https://vivabarneslaw.locals.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the leftist led attack on America that will have dire consequences for the future of the country. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=605d12ec0214bc6190ec7a70
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