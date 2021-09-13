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National Archive site flags US Constitution as "potentially harmful content' | REACTION | The Count
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420 views • September 13, 2021
Thomas J. Smith Fellow Heather MacDonald reacts to the National Archive website that flagged the US Constitution as 'potentially harmful content' - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
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