Cybertruck Bomber sent email to Sam Shoemate - Matt Livelsberger’s Email Reveals NEW Evidence - Sam Shoemate, Shawn Ryan, full video

Sam Shoemate received Cybertruck Bomber Matt Livelsberger’s Email - Reveals NEW Evidence - SRS #155 - Shawn Ryan Clips

Matt Livelsberger Sends Mysterious Email Before the Cybertruck Bombing - Shawn Ryan Clips

Sam Shoemate is an intelligence officer and Chief Warrant Officer 2 (US Army, Retired). On December 31st, Sam received an email allegedly from Matthew Livelsberger - who would be named as the perpetrator in the detonation of a Tesla Cybertruck at Trump Tower the following day. In this episode of the Shawn Ryan Show, Shoemate brings forward critical information and allegations that cast doubt on the “mainstream” narratives surrounding this event - and many others - if true.

Sam Shoebate: https://www.instagram.com/terminalcwo/?hl=en

