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Are you from NYC or the USA WATCH THIS! (Happening now!)
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158 views • October 02, 2020
I would like to find this woman's name and Facebook link if anyone knows...her video was scrubbed off Facebook before I got the chance to get her name and link saved.
She is warning you all of changes made/or being made to the NYC medical act...VERY important info inside!
She is warning you all of changes made/or being made to the NYC medical act...VERY important info inside!
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