Globalist's Days Are Numbered
The Kokoda Kid
Published Yesterday

Pascal Najadi, the son of Hussain Najadi, who was supposedly a co-founder of the WEF (World Economic Forum), is ready to 'spill the beans' on the Globalist elite, which promises to send them scurrying like cockroaches in an effort to avoid Nuremberg 2.0.

Follow this fascinating report from 'The People's Voice' as they uncover what's going on behind the scenes that the mainstream media totally ignore.

Video Source:

'The People's Voice' on Rumble

Closing Theme Music:

'Brace For Impact' by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between The People's Voice or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce tue18:43

evil globalists evil elite wef klaus schwab

