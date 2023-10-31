Globalist's Days Are Numbered

Pascal Najadi, the son of Hussain Najadi, who was supposedly a co-founder of the WEF (World Economic Forum), is ready to 'spill the beans' on the Globalist elite, which promises to send them scurrying like cockroaches in an effort to avoid Nuremberg 2.0.
Follow this fascinating report from 'The People's Voice' as they uncover what's going on behind the scenes that the mainstream media totally ignore.
Video Source:
'The People's Voice' on Rumble
Closing Theme Music:
'Brace For Impact' by David Robson
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between The People's Voice or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce tue
