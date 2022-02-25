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Doug Ford shuts down 39 Trucking Businesses
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562 views • February 25, 2022
Rebel News. Ezra Levant Show.
“No trial. No judge. No hearing. No appeal. Just happened. And of course it was done by Doug Ford — but at Ottawa’s direction.”
READ MORE ► https://rebelne.ws/3M0f2C0
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvrpbc-doug-ford-shuts-down-39-trucking-businesses.html
“No trial. No judge. No hearing. No appeal. Just happened. And of course it was done by Doug Ford — but at Ottawa’s direction.”
READ MORE ► https://rebelne.ws/3M0f2C0
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvrpbc-doug-ford-shuts-down-39-trucking-businesses.html
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