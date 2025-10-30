Riccardo Bosi: Next Stage Of The Capitulation Tour

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Declass Incoming — The Truth Can’t Be Stopped
* It’s now being revealed.
* This is a signal.
* DJT is dismantling China’s penetration of the globe.
* He is putting $ into countries and assisting them in standing up for themselves.
* The real target is dismantling the British crown’s control of the world.
The full webcast is linked below.
JMC Broadcasting | AustraliaOne Party: Global Defense War (30 October 2025)
https://www.brighteon.com/63e00a6f-5965-4777-8a14-94ba2a02c9a6