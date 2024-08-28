© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #392 The Olympics Are Over
A) 16:18 Perversion at opening ceremonies
B) 31:10 Two trans boxers one winning gold medal then the medal winner is attempting to sue both JK Rowling & Elon Musk
C) 49:22 Two convicted sex offenders allowed to compete and coach
D) 1:03:17 Only fans Model wins medal twerks in Olympic Stadium (Alysha Newman)
E) 1:17:07 The joke that was the Break Dancing event (Raygun)
F) 1:27:03 Facilities and Food provided to Athletes Sub Par
G) 1:38:40 Riot breaks out in stands during Morocco/Argentina game H) 1:52:17 Overt politics involving Russia, Israel and Taiwan. I) 2:04:28 Mainstream Media bends over backwards to cover or lie about events
