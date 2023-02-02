Brandon cory Nagley





Red Wormwood-Planet x system body over Europe again/Bible Reading (Matthew 5+24)Real talk/READ BELOW. Today is now 2/2/ 23 i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. I made this video after 11 pm east coast USA time on the date 2/1/23 so posted a little off timing but oh well....so if hear me say the date of 2/1/23 that's why.... This video I'll be doing some bible reading out of matthew chapter 5 in the bible and matthew chapter 24 in the bible.... and some real talk from me to you all... and you'll see a new picture Just caught by me 3-4 hours ago showing a reddish planet x/ biblical wormwood system body over European skies caught on a sky camera..... as many times cameras catch what we cant always see with the naked eye, though it doesn't mean that they aren't being seen because I've seen 3 with the naked eye massive, medium and a planet x system comet asteroid object flew over my place years back.. not including others are globally and to getting evidence on their phones, pictures and videos and so on...... thank you to all my subscribers I appreciate you all so I want to thank you all for your kindness in my times of pain, brokenness and suffering daily.. you all have lights... keep shining that light and walk in love and forgiveness..... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord that you'll read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section to see how to accept Christ as Lord while you have time to do so.





