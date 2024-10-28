⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (28 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces defeated units of AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 112th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 4th border detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine near Volchansk, Goptovka, and Okhrimovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 115 troops, one armoured personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, one 152-mm Giatsint gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and hit manpower and hardware of AFU 44th Mechanised Brigade, 77th Airmobile Brigade, and 3rd Assault Brigade close to Stelmakhovka, Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

Three counter-attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 14th, 28th mechanised brigades and 1st National Guard Brigade were repelled. The AFU losses amounted to more than 570 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, one armoured personnel carrier, six pickup trucks, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one UK-made 105-mm L119 gun.

▫️ The Yug Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions, defeated formations of AFU 24th, 33rd, 54th mechanised brigades, 79th Air Assault Brigade, 46th Airmobile Brigade, and 37th Marine Brigade near Dalneye, Semyonovka, Ilyinka, Seversk, Chasov Yar and Kurakhovo (Donetsk People's Republic). Three counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of AFU 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 665 troops, 14 motor vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one 155-mm M198 howitzer, and four U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns. One field ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces' units liberated Tsukurino (Donetsk People's Republic).

Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of AFU 24th Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 142nd Infantry Brigade, 5th Air Assault Brigade, and 241st Territorial Defence Brigade near Dimitrov, Aleksandro-Kalinovo, Pravdovka, and Vishnevoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Eleven counter-attacks of assault groups of AFU 42nd, 53rd, 93rd, 100th, 110th, 150th mechanised brigades, and 25th Airborne Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 520 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, two 152-mm D-20 howitzers, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers. One Israeli-made ieMHR tactical radar system was eliminated.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line and hit manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade and 118th Territorial Defence Brigade near Uspenovka, Shakhterskoye, and Yasnaya Polyana (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by assault detachments of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade was repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 115 troops, one tank, seven motor vehicles, one French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, one 155-mm M198 howitzer, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar station.



▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces' units defeated formations of AFU 35th Marine Brigade, 124th, 126th, and 128th territorial defence brigades near Veletenskoye, Nikolskoye, Antonovka (Kherson region), and Belenkoye (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 troops, six motor vehicles, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer. Two electronic warfare stations have been destroyed.



▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 142 areas.



▫️ Russian air defence systems have shot down three French-made Hammer aerial-guided bombs, two ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, as well as 120 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 34,685 unmanned aerial vehicles, 584 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,894 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,480 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,887 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,694 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.