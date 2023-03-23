Piers Morgan DeSantis Interview to Air at 8PM EST

For the record, Trump should have fought the deep state with us backing him to make sure they didn't commit Election Fraud and successfully stage their communist coup d'etat on the United States of America. Instead he ended up just standing down with the rest of the country and allowing the takeover of America. That isn't draining the swamp. That is enabling the swamp. Whatever happened to invoking the Insurrection Act on all of the deep state operatives in our government and on Antifa and BLM? That never happened. Instead we saw the left hijack the term insurrection and use it against God-fearing, freedom-loving, American Patriots.

Here's the actual quote, "So, somebody who really set the standard is George Washington because he always put the Republic over his own personal interest. When we won the American Revolution, Washington surrendered his sword,” DeSantis said.

“You really want to look to people like our Founding Fathers, like what type of character, it’s not saying that you don’t ever make a mistake in your personal life, but I think what type of character are you bringing?” DeSantis said.

Related Becker News Article: Ron DeSantis 'Allegedly' Says Trump Should Have Given Up Power Like George Washington After 2020 Election

