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** Statement by Donald J. Trump, The President of the Unitied States ** 23/Dec/2020
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126 views • December 23, 2020
** Democrats are willing to amend the bill to increase Americans relief package to $2,000, although there is no mention of cutting the pork that goes to foreign countries and Illegal Aliens. How convenient. Money given to foreign countries paves the way for embezzlement on a grand scale. Business as usual.
** Trump has really thrown a wrench into the COVID relief bill –
- The Right Scoop, 23/Dec/2020
Article: https://therightscoop.com/trump-has-really-thrown-a-wrench-into-the-covid-relief-bill/
-- Trump’s call last night to amend the COVID relief bill so that Americans get $2,000 has apparently thrown a wrench into the process:
Trump’s call to amend relief package is implausible, per lawmakers and aides. There’s no way Congress can renegotiate a carefully crafted deal that passed both chambers with veto-proof majorities and was a product of intense talks with his team. Hope on Hill is he doesn’t veto
Trump didn’t actually threaten to veto the bill, but that was his implicit suggestion based on his demand to amend the bill.
Manu Raju says lawmakers refuse to renegotiate the bill but socialists Rashida Tlaib and AOC are on Trump’s side, saying they are ready to go with the amendment:
House Democrats will try to pass this (or something like it) tomorrow via unanimous consent:
Even if they did that and no one objected, the Senate would then have to approve it as well and given how they torpedoed Josh Hawley’s efforts to send people $1200 checks, I don’t see that happening.
Lastly, some are suggesting that Trump could use a pocket veto to torpedo this entire bill and make them start from scratch in a new legislative session. I don’t think that’s the case, assuming Pelosi waits to adjourn the Congress until the last possible day, which is January 3rd. Trump can only hold the bill for ten days, which does not count Sundays. Assuming he received the bill on his desk yesterday, then the last possible day he can hold it is until January 1st, New Year’s day. If he vetoes it then, lawmakers can come back on the 2nd and override the veto, assuming they have the numbers to do that.
If Pelosi adjourns Congress before the 3rd, then it’s possible Trump could use a pocket veto. But I doubt that will happen.
** Trump has really thrown a wrench into the COVID relief bill –
- The Right Scoop, 23/Dec/2020
Article: https://therightscoop.com/trump-has-really-thrown-a-wrench-into-the-covid-relief-bill/
-- Trump’s call last night to amend the COVID relief bill so that Americans get $2,000 has apparently thrown a wrench into the process:
Trump’s call to amend relief package is implausible, per lawmakers and aides. There’s no way Congress can renegotiate a carefully crafted deal that passed both chambers with veto-proof majorities and was a product of intense talks with his team. Hope on Hill is he doesn’t veto
Trump didn’t actually threaten to veto the bill, but that was his implicit suggestion based on his demand to amend the bill.
Manu Raju says lawmakers refuse to renegotiate the bill but socialists Rashida Tlaib and AOC are on Trump’s side, saying they are ready to go with the amendment:
House Democrats will try to pass this (or something like it) tomorrow via unanimous consent:
Even if they did that and no one objected, the Senate would then have to approve it as well and given how they torpedoed Josh Hawley’s efforts to send people $1200 checks, I don’t see that happening.
Lastly, some are suggesting that Trump could use a pocket veto to torpedo this entire bill and make them start from scratch in a new legislative session. I don’t think that’s the case, assuming Pelosi waits to adjourn the Congress until the last possible day, which is January 3rd. Trump can only hold the bill for ten days, which does not count Sundays. Assuming he received the bill on his desk yesterday, then the last possible day he can hold it is until January 1st, New Year’s day. If he vetoes it then, lawmakers can come back on the 2nd and override the veto, assuming they have the numbers to do that.
If Pelosi adjourns Congress before the 3rd, then it’s possible Trump could use a pocket veto. But I doubt that will happen.
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