COP & KAREN THREATEN TO FRAME ME FOR REPORTING ON ILLEGAL ALIENS WORKING ON HER HOUSE

FOLLOW THE CALAZ(CALIFORNIA, ARIZONA)INFOWARRIOR ON GAB & SUBSCRIBE TO MY BITCHUTE CHANNEL FOR GROUNDBREAKING INVESTIGATIVE REPORTS & ANALYSIS.





INCIDENT REPORT: I was investigating suspected illegal aliens employed as landscapers at 2 houses in Chandler AZ and video documenting/photographing them.





While I was monitoring(I was across the street in a public park)these suspected illegal employees of the HOA, corporate or individual homeowner, 2-3 Chandler police vehicles arrived at the Sunrise public park I was at engaged in my duties as a professional investigative reporter.





Chandler police officer Brendan N. Busse only left his vehicle to confront me after I began photographing his vehicle(See US Title 18, Section 242 and USC 1A violations). He asked me what I was doing. I told him I was a reporter investigating illegal aliens(with possible criminal warrants)employed at the houses as landscapers, as well as the substantial number of unoccupied, absentee corporate owned houses in the neighborhood.





I told him he should check these illegal employees & he refused, even though I told him he is required to do so by authority of AZ state law SB 1070.





He asked me my name and who I report for and I answered with my name, Jonathan Adler & my channels name "THE CALAZ INFOWARRIOR" that he could check to verify I am Press.





I asked him why he was confronting me(detainment). He then claimed someone told his dept. I was at a school bus stop being suspicious nowhere near the Sunrise Park we were at. I told him it was my 1st time in the neighborhood and I was never at the school bus stop.





I then told him I will FOIA(Freedom of Information Act)Chandler police dept. records to determine if he was fabricating this complaint with the intent to intefere/hinder/obstruct my investigation & Press reporting on dangerous illegal aliens employed in the neighborhood(near a children's park).





He then continued to detain and attempt to intimidate me by asking me for my birthdate which I refused to provide after already giving him my name and proof of being a press reporter.





I then told him I'm leaving and not answering more questions and told him he should be investigating my complaint of the illegal alien employees at the houses(also not being checked for outstanding criminal warrants)like he was doing with me(14A violation giving preferential treatment to illegal aliens over US citizens)to interfere, use color of law to obstruct me and intimidate me from reporting news(US Title 18 Section 242, T8 S1324 violations, USC 1A & USC Article 4, Section 4 Supremacy Clause violations, AZ state law SB 1070 violation by this police officer) , as well as protecting US national security.





He then walked away to his police vehicle and shouted at me "Am I off my meds" which I consider slandering me in public and casting aspersions on my professional press reporting in the public interest(also harassment for reporting news and asking him to investigate the illegal aliens and not me).





Note: At the beginning of the encounter, he said "You're the guy I met at the coffeeshop a few weeks previously. In that encounter, I told him I had on video an employee of a City of Chandler contractor, Vincon, admitting he was an illegal alien employee being paid with US taxpayer $$. In that encounter, this same Chandler police officer. Brendan N. Busse(taxpayer paid approx. $100,000/yr + benefits)also refused to investigate my complaint of illegal aliens employed by a City of Chandler contractor.





Consequently, I also believe this officer showed up at this 2nd encounter as retaliation, intimidation and harassment(violations of above cited laws as well as RICO Statute(Racketeering in Corrupt Organizations law).





Chandler Police Department

3.0

(100) · 8.3 mi

Police department · Chandler, AZ

Open 24 hours





Main Station

480-782-4000

250 East Chicago St 85225 (physical)

PO Box 4008, Mail Stop 303, Chandler, Arizona 85244-4008 (mailing)





Call the City at 480-782-2000. You also may visit us at Chandler City Hall, 175 S. Arizona Ave.





https://www.bitchute.com/video/JcEW1EmOpWRL/