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RINO's Bash China, Allow U.S. To Fall: Totalitarian Rule and Communism Blankets America
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67 views • February 08, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The social credit score system of China is here. RINO Republicans will throw a fit over the communist Chinese, while at the same time remaining absolutely silent about the same persecution happening to American patriots at home. Conservative political figure and public speaker Michelle Malkin has been banned from Airbnb, a company used for rental housing and promoting gay sexual relationships, and Dan Crenshaw didn't blink an eye or bat an eye lid.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vublc8-rinos-bash-china-allow-u.s.-to-fall-totalitarian-rule-and-communism-blanket.html
The social credit score system of China is here. RINO Republicans will throw a fit over the communist Chinese, while at the same time remaining absolutely silent about the same persecution happening to American patriots at home. Conservative political figure and public speaker Michelle Malkin has been banned from Airbnb, a company used for rental housing and promoting gay sexual relationships, and Dan Crenshaw didn't blink an eye or bat an eye lid.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vublc8-rinos-bash-china-allow-u.s.-to-fall-totalitarian-rule-and-communism-blanket.html
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