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Many Fishers: Kazakhstan Unrest: Internet Cut Down amid fuel protests.. [05.01.2021]
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61 views • January 07, 2022
Restriction of movement without pass, let that sink in. I truly pray that you are all at peace in Christ Jesus. His grace and peace be with you all! Hold Fast!
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-59876093
https://www.timesofisrael.com/dozens-killed-in-kazakhstan-protests-russia-led-bloc-to-send-peacekeeper-troops/
Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Yz...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
4,065 views Jan 6, 2022
Many Fishers
18K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pKgLvHHjk2g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-59876093
https://www.timesofisrael.com/dozens-killed-in-kazakhstan-protests-russia-led-bloc-to-send-peacekeeper-troops/
Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Yz...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
4,065 views Jan 6, 2022
Many Fishers
18K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pKgLvHHjk2g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
Keywords
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