X22 REPORT Ep. 2941a - The [CB]/[WEF] Green New Deal Exposed, New House Means Game Over

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2941a - Dec.5th, 2022

The [CB]/[WEF] Green New Deal Exposed, New House Means Game OverThe people are moving out the states that are imploding. Soon the people in those states will turn on their fake leaders. Job numbers do not match up. The [CB]/[WEF]/Biden admin are trying to push thru the GND, this push will fail, new house equals game over.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

