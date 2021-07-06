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Hidden Infections Plague Everyone and Oxygen Is The Key To Resolving Them
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153 views • July 06, 2021
Ever since acquiring a herpes infection from a community used lip balm in 1991, I've contended with viral and fungal issues in my body. For brief windows of time I used ozone topically and rectally and H2O2 diluted in water and consumed. Now decades later I've truly realized the amazing health benefits of consuming diluted 35% Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide on a daily basis. Learn why everyone has a 50% or greater Oxygen Deficiency, the pathologies It fosters and how to overcome it in this video.
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