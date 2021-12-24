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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1820 - Priscilla Lewis - 1st report on break in the case
The Fire Rises
The Fire Rises
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Priscilla, a waitress at Four Corners Pizza in Crockett,CA, went on break but never returned. A concerned cook went looking for her, before discovering her body in the basement bathroom that was shared by several businesses. She had been beaten and strangled as she was raped, before being drowned in a toilet. Hamilton was linked to her 25 years later by DNA evidence.
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