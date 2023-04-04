U.S. Dollar Disappears / The Left Show Their Cards Again / What THEY Can Do That YOU Can't

India has offered its currency as a trade to other countries that are running low on cash. Because of Joe Biden knowing nothing about business and his economic policies sucking, their are coordinated efforts to weaken the global reliance on the US dollar. We discuss that on this episode, plus another deep state leak and what the unhinged left are allowed to do that the rest of us law abiding citizens apparently can't! Welcome to...The Freedom Ring!!!





Sources: The Gateway Pundit, Rueter's, Bloomberg, The Holy Bible, and common sense!