VERTICAL RING DIE PELLET MILL | HIGH-YIELD BIOMASS PRODUCTION | EFFICIENT PELLETIZING SOLUTION

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Transform biomass waste into high-value fuel with our Vertical Ring Die Pellet Mill. Engineered for 1-10 T/H output, it processes wood, straw, and husks with unmatched efficiency. The vertical design ensures even compression, reduced wear, and stable 24/7 operation. Customize pellet sizes (3-16mm) and get a complete turnkey solution. Boost your ROI today! Visit https://www.richipelletmill.com/vertical-ring-die-pellet-mill/ for more details.