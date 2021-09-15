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120) Dr. José Luis Sevillano explica envenenamento [grafeno + EMF's = COVID]
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142 views • September 15, 2021
Créditos a ORWELLITO | Setembro 14, 2021:
Dr. José Luis Sevillano explains how graphene oxide and EMFs create the so-called COVID lung: https://rumble.com/vmhg0d-dr.-jos-luis-sevillano-explains-how-graphene-oxide-and-emfs-create-the-so-c.html
Mais informação: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/COVID-lung.html
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
https://www.orwell.city/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Dr. José Luis Sevillano explains how graphene oxide and EMFs create the so-called COVID lung: https://rumble.com/vmhg0d-dr.-jos-luis-sevillano-explains-how-graphene-oxide-and-emfs-create-the-so-c.html
Mais informação: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/COVID-lung.html
https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
https://www.orwell.city/
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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