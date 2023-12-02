CONSPIRACY!!! EARTHQUAKES FROM MON-THURS

GLOBAL MASS DESTRUCTION, MILLIONS UPON MILLIONS DEAD, WAKE UP!

Conspiracists have been bragging that they are right! They are. But this is also a conspiracy. Earthquakes from Monday to Thursday WORLD WIDE. SOURCE: DUTCHSINSE https://www.youtube.com/@dutchsinse & JAMES EASTON https://rumble.com/user/JamesEaston077 THIS IS NO JOKE!!!!! There has already been a 7.7 Earthquake in the Philippeans a Devastating Earthquake! We are looking at massive destruction WORLD WIDE. STOCK UP, BE READY TO STAY OUTSIDE OF BUILDINGS FROM MONDAY TO THURSDAY! - James Easton - SATURDAY 12th NOV 2023