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The keto diet boost brain function
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2 views • April 14, 2021
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When going keto, most people experience an improvement in their brain function and mental clarity.
The keto diet support your brain in various ways and for various reasons.
A major reason is that ketosis enhances mitochondrial functioning.
Researchers believe ketosis stimulates the formation of new mitochondrial in your brain, especially in your hippocampus. This aids your mental clarity, memory and energy levels.
To learn more about keto click the link on top of the description
When going keto, most people experience an improvement in their brain function and mental clarity.
The keto diet support your brain in various ways and for various reasons.
A major reason is that ketosis enhances mitochondrial functioning.
Researchers believe ketosis stimulates the formation of new mitochondrial in your brain, especially in your hippocampus. This aids your mental clarity, memory and energy levels.
To learn more about keto click the link on top of the description
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