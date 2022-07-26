Naomi Wolf Explains It Is Illegal for Schools Mandates the CCP Virus Vaccine on Kids

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https://gnews.org/post/pz7b6db7
07/23/2022 Naomi Wolf: The school still mandates COVID vaccine on kids despite the existing side effects reported. The reason schools are doing it is they’re getting paid. Millions of dollars went to schools for COVID compliance, COVID education and COVID protocols, including pressuring even kids in states where there was no law mandating it to get the injections.