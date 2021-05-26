EP 2464-6PM ELECTION FRAUD CONFRONTATION: Mike Lindell Will Confront GA & AZ Governors Tonight 

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Mike Lindell: Every single day that goes by the CCP and Democrat Party are destroying our country right now as we speak… All the ground game that’s going on, these states could fall like dominoes, right now…
Steve Bannon: Are you planning on confronting these two tonight… Why’s Ducey not supporting the audit?… Why’s Kemp not supporting election integrity…
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17763
Special Guest: Ohio Stands Up! describes itself as a grassroots organization composed of Ohio citizens focused on restoring the rights of Ohio’s 11.69 million residents and educating the public about the realities of COVID-19 data. The Ohio citizens group has filed a lawsuit in federal court to remove Gov. Mike DeWine's emergency health order, which was signed on March 9, 2020 and remains in place today. Our guest Thomas Renz, is the attorney representing the group who describes himself as simply a regular guy from Ohio who had some great opportunities in life, but did not like seeing our rights trampled on by people with no respect for the Constitution, truth, or families.
https://renz-law.com/
https://www.ohiostandsup.org/
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/
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