Leftist Terrorist gets 1 Year for Firebombing NYC Police Vehicle -- time to MOVE from Blue Cities
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday |

A pair of leftist lawyers, who firebombed a NYPD vehicle and handed out Molotov cocktails during the summer of love riots, received one year in prison and a fine, in stark contrast to the heavy sentences given for those engaged in the January 6th capitol riot.The disparity in sentencing is such that in jurisdictions which favor left his politics, anybody with a different political ideology should leave immediately.


#justice #firebomb #nypd


terrorismantifanypdblue statessummer of loveblue citieslady justice is blindantifa terrorismleftist terroristsnypd molotov cocktailleniencylenient sentencingfracturing of united statesnational divorce

