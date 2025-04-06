Congo the Movie - The Lost City of Zinj (1996, Saturn)

Congo the Movie: The Lost City of Zinj is a first-person shooter developed by sega Away Team and Jumpin' Jack Saftware, and published by Sega. It was only released in North America. A European release was annouced, but got cancelled.



The game is based on the film Congo, but only loosely. The game takes place before the events of the movie. A communication company called TraviCom sends an expedition to the Congo jungle to find blue diamonds which could enable a revolutionary communications laser. The expedition gets whiped out, except one member, Butembo Kabalo. You take the role of Kabalo in search of means to survive and finding the legendary lost city of Zinj.



The game is quite an oddity from the technical side. While it still uses bitmaps for the enemies and some parts of the environment, the ground and several enemies are genuine 3D. Even on PC, first-person shooters were still using "2.5D" engines. Only later in 1996, the first games with full 3D were released.



You start of with a pistol. It cannot run out of ammo, but if you are down to one bullet, the fire rate decreases dramatically. You can find other weapons like shotguns, machine guns or a rocket launcher. Medkits restore your health, while blue diamonds give you an ammo bonus if you find all of them in the level. You can shoot, look up and down, duck, jump, run and strafe. There is also a button for a quick 180 turn. While you are often limited to paths, enemies can free travel through the level, often attacking you from the side or behind. A small map is permanenetly display, which fortunately also shows enemy and item positions. In some levels your character suffers from a fever. This leads for the controls periodically being inverted, combined with a warped vision and imprecise aiming.

