Georgi Dinkov 🌎 on the Great Reset ❌Self-Reliance and Our Boundless ☀️Future
Dec 15, 2022
If you enjoyed the first dialogue with Georgi Dinkov (link below), faster your seatbelt for part II..., where we discuss what the oligarchs are planning to increase their share of wealth and power at humanity's expense. We need to create a sustainable future that does not take away our autonomy and natural abundance. Are you ready for the challenge? We encourage networking, sharing, and gifting to meet the needs of everyone and to keep working on our own self-empowerment through a healthy state of body and mind. If you like this episode, subscribe to the Cooperation Paradigm and share it with others. We welcome all constructive criticism too! :) Check out our project: https://cooperationparadigm.com/ --- First Dialogue with Georgi: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6J2s... Georgi's Nutritional Research website, check it out! http://www.idealabsdc.com/
Keywords
freedomfoodself-reliancechoiceweather warfareaicanadafuturewatermovementsmart metereugenicsiotubisuppressed technologygeorgi dinkovgreat resetboundlesscooperation paradigmthermal energy
