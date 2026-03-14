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US intelligence believes Iran moved its remaining uranium stockpile to "Pickaxe Mountain," a deeply buried and nearly impenetrable bunker.
LOL at the propaganda from Fox News 🤣
Are we now going to see "Operation Pickaxe Hammer"? I cant imagine the Iranians calling a mountain, pickaxe.
Source @Fox News
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