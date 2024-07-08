Freedom Of Speech - Trudeau Wants Control Of All Speech

Freedom of Speech and the Press





“Congress shall make no law . . . abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.” What does this mean today? Generally speaking, it means that the government may not jail, fine, or impose civil liability on people or organizations based on what they say or write, except in exceptional circumstances.





Although the First Amendment says “Congress,” the Supreme Court has held that speakers are protected against all government agencies and officials: federal, state, and local, and legislative, executive, or judicial. The First Amendment does not protect speakers, however, against private individuals or organizations, such as private employers, private colleges, or private landowners. The First Amendment restrains only the government.





The Supreme Court has interpreted “speech” and “press” broadly as covering not only talking, writing, and printing, but also broadcasting, using the Internet, and other forms of expression. The freedom of speech also applies to symbolic expression, such as displaying flags, burning flags, wearing armbands, burning crosses, and the like.





Despite what you may think, Canadians don't actually have freedom of speech





Unlike in the U.S., you can go to jail in Canada for saying the wrong thing





You’ll often hear Canadians talking about their fundamental right to free speech. But, as with many Canadian misconceptions, this is a case of them mistaking themselves for Americans.





Yes, “freedom of expression” is guaranteed by our Charter of Rights and Freedoms, but there’s a pretty big loophole nobody mentions. The preamble to the Charter explicitly mentions that this freedom is subject to “reasonable limits.”





'Full-blown assault' on free expression: Inside the comprehensive Liberal bill to regulate the internet





After more than 25 years of Canadian governments pursuing a hands-off approach to the online world, the government of Justin Trudeau is now pushing Bill C-10, a law that would see Canadians subjected to the most regulated internet in the free world.





Although pitched as a way to expand Canadian content provisions to the online sphere, the powers of Bill C-10 have expanded considerably in committee, including a provision introduced last week that could conceivably allow the federal government to order the deletion of any Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or Twitter upload made by a Canadian. In comments this week, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh indicated his party was open to providing the votes needed to pass C-10, seeing the bill as a means to combat online hate.





Trudeau 'trying to crush free speech' with new podcast rules, Musk says





Elon Musk blasted the Justin Trudeau government on Sunday for its “shameful” decision to regulate streaming services that offer podcasts in Canada.





“Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada,” the owner of X posted on his social-media site in a reply to journalist Glenn Greenwald. “Shameful.”





