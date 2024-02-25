Create New Account
Carnivore diet saved my life, I'll never go back. Lindy's story
DC Learning to Live
Lindy didn't know how much she weighed, the scale didn't go that high. Now she has lost more than 235kg (518 pounds) or more. She was losing her sight, she had type 2 diabetes, now completely reversed. She has conquered health issues, and addiction to not only regain her life, but start a whole new life.


Limitless Lindy - https://www.youtube.com/@UCAn3SIZiEAnxSD4z71ojTwA





