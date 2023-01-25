🔥🔥 MIKI KLANN- "BONDS FOR THE WIN" - MUST WATCH IMPORTANT!! Mirror

While this video is from I believe March or last year, EVERYONE should watch and share it! Miki is even hip on the "Admiralty Law" SCAM we call the "Justinian Deception"

This is a mirror from ScottiB which only has a pathetic 12 likes so far!

The entire nation should have already watched and shared this!

Please head to BitChute and give him some credit!

Original video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dHrBF6UAMFzA/

I recorded it at 125%

But you can go watch it there and give him a thumbs up!

EVERYONE should see this!