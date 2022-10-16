China Has Unexpectedly Destroyed Its Tech Sector

https://gnews.org/articles/t53500486
Summary：10/14/2022 CNBC Television: Joe Lonsdale, 8VC founding partner and co-founder of Palantir, said, “China has destroyed its tech sector” because Xi Jingping is afraid of people being powerful. The Chinese tech sector has pulled back.
