China Has Unexpectedly Destroyed Its Tech Sector

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53500486
Summary：10/14/2022 CNBC Television: Joe Lonsdale, 8VC founding partner and co-founder of Palantir, said, “China has destroyed its tech sector” because Xi Jingping is afraid of people being powerful. The Chinese tech sector has pulled back.