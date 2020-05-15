2020 Virus 75 | Ep.66 | Your strawman, Common Law, Legal Fictions, Sovereignty, the Police and more

#Adrian #CommonLaw #strawmanIn this episode we touch on what feel is very important for where we find outselves. The subject is how powerful you are as a sovereign being. We give power to the legal fictions, the dead side of the table.In the video I suggest you watch you will learn about the financial fraud that has been used against us for centuries, instruments of money, birth cirtificates, your strawman, registration documents, licenses, how to deal with the police and more in a very straigtforward video.Strawman - The Nature of the Cage (OFFICIAL)Meet your StrawmanThis channel has been recommended - I have not yet looked at it:As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:---